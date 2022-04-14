Israel's Christians struggle to maintain waning presence in Holy Land

(ALL ISRAEL NEWS) -- It is going to take unity between denominations and for Christians to gain a deeper knowledge of their faith in order to enable them to not just stay, but also to thrive in Israel.

That was the assessment of Father Rafic Nahra, who is going to be ordained as a bishop for the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem at the end of this month.

As we began Holy Week for Catholics and Pentecostals, ALL ISRAEL NEWS spoke with Nahra about Israel’s Christian minority, which he has been serving in varying capacities since 2004. Nahra, born in Egypt and raised in Lebanon, received his Ph.D. in engineering in France before switching gears and being ordained a priest. One of his many roles since arriving in the Holy Land was as the Patriarchal Vicar of the Hebrew-speaking Catholic congregation in Jerusalem – a community which fills a unique need here.

