Jack Dorsey rips Twitter board in Elon Musk battle

(NEW YORK POST) -- Twitter’s founder and former top boss Jack Dorsey slammed the company’s board of directors on Sunday – even as the embattled executives are locked in a dispute over whether to accept billionaire Elon Musk’s $43 billion offer to buy the social media platform.

Dorsey criticized the board in response to a post in which a user quipped that the company’s “early beginning” was “mired in plots and coups” among its founding executives.

“It’s consistently been the dysfunction of the company,” Dorsey said.

