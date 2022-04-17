Jonathan Cahn brings astonishing 'harbingers' to theaters nationwide

The fact that 2020 was a year of "great shaking" for America was not a surprise to Jonathan Cahn, the Messianic Jewish rabbi and author of many New York Times bestsellers, beginning with "The Harbinger."

In his first book, Cahn showed how nine signs of judgment and warning in the last days of ancient Israel are strikingly similar to the events of Sept. 11, 2001. In a sequel, "Harbinger II: The Return," he demonstrated that the uncanny pattern had continued. One of nine "harbingers" was that a nation's attempt to undo judgment apart from returning to God would be followed by "greater shakings." That happened to Israel 19 years after it was attacked by the Assyrians in 605 B.C. And, remarkably, 19 years after 9/11, came the “greater shaking” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, in a feature film that will screen in 800 theaters across the nation, Cahn is answering the "what now" question that many have posed to him as current events mirror the biblical pattern he wrote about in 2011 in his first book.

In "The Harbinger," Cahn wrote that if America didn’t turn from its ways, calamity would come, as it did to ancient Israel, through "division, through disorder, through economic disintegration, through military defeat, through manmade and natural calamities, through decline and fall."

In an engaging video interview with WND – embedded below – Cahn gives a sneak preview of the upcoming film, "The Harbingers of Things to Come."

There's a one-night Fathom Events showing on May 12 – information and tickets are available on the website – and churches also are invited to host the film.

Cahn, in the interview, discusses the misconceptions people have about the character of God and how the unlikelihood that all of the signs featured in the film – and many more unmentioned – would precisely fit the biblical pattern suggests that God, in his mercy and grace, is speaking to evidence-demanding skeptics.

"It's hard to argue with something you are actually seeing," Cahn told WND.

See the WND interview with Jonathan Cahn:

See a trailer for the film:

