Judge denies ex-Clinton campaign lawyer Sussmann's request to dismiss Durham charged he lied to FBI

(JUST THE NEWS) – A federal judge has denied the request by former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann to dismiss the case against him by Special Counsel John Durham, allowing the trial to begin in May as scheduled.

The ruling was made Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, allowing the scheduled May 23 trial to begin.

Sussmann in February filed a motion to dismiss the case, which alleges he made a false statement to then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, less than two months before the presidential election, by saying during their meeting that he was not doing work "for any client."

