JUUL e-cigarettes trigger inflammatory changes in major organs, study warns

(STUDY FINDS) -- SAN DIEGO — Many proponents of e-cigarettes claim they are a healthier alternative to traditional cigarettes, but research by a team at UCSD may make you think twice before your next puff. Scientists report that smoking pod-based JUUL e-cigarettes on a daily basis alters the inflammatory state across the majority of the human body, from the brain and heart to lungs and colon.

This is the first study ever to analyze the bodily effects of JUUL devices and their flavorants across multiple organs.

“These pod-based e-cigarettes have only become popular in the last five or so years, so we don’t know much about their long-term effects on health,” says senior study author Laura Crotty Alexander, MD, associate professor of medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine and section chief of Pulmonary Critical Care at Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare System, in a university release.

