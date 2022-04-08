Kentanji Jackson is supremely unqualified

Almost every pundit I've watched or heard has claimed that, whatever you feel about her personally, Ketanji Brown Jackson is eminently qualified to be seated on the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to what standard?

Well, if you ask leftist Vox.com, you'll get this glowing endorsement, from February:

"If confirmed, Judge Jackson will be the first Black woman ever to sit on the Supreme Court, and she enters the confirmation process with an impressive resume full of the kind of elite credentials typical for new justices."

OK, so what? So she's a black woman. How does this fact make her qualified? But wait – she also has "elite credentials," like graduating from Harvard – twice. Seems like virtually every high level government hack graduated from Harvard, or Yale or Stanford. Consider where that has gotten us.

TRENDING: Wind energy company to pay $35 million after mass killing of bald eagles

Of course, neither of these "positive" qualities has anything to do with her being qualified or not.

What is germane is the fact that she claims to have no position on whether Americans have natural rights.

Excuse me – what?! In my opinion, when someone refuses to answer a simple question about natural rights, many of which are spelled out in the Constitution (Bill of Rights), that someone is eminently UNqualified to sit on any court.

But maybe Ms. Jackson hasn't read her Constitution in a while … or ever.

Want some more?

President Barack Obama nominated Jackson to serve as vice chair of the Sentencing Commission, and she served in that role until 2014.

She was promoted as the Supreme Court nominee by the radical leftist group Demand Justice, which ironically demands just the opposite. The organization demands social justice, not actually equal or blind justice.

Demand Justice is typical of anti-constitutional, leftist, radical groups that hate America and our Constitution. Both soon-to-be ex-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Deputy White House Counsel Paige Herwig worked for Demand Justice.

Small world, ain't it. Herwig is the one who prepped Jackson for her Senate hearing.

It comes down to birds of a feather, or, show me your friends and I'll show you yourself. In other words, like-minded people gravitate toward one another. Opposites in these cases do not attract.

If everyone you associate with or promotes you is an America-hating leftist, then you are also. I was going to say, "then it's likely you are also." But it's a 100% guarantee that if the Obama administration, the Biden administration and Demand Justice support you, you ARE a radical anti-constitutionalist. There's no getting around it.

So pardon my confusion when I hear virtually everyone, left and right, claim that Jackson is "eminently qualified to be seated on the Supreme Court."

She's not at all.

This has nothing to do with her race or the fact she's a female – whatever that means. What am I, a biologist?

It all simply comes down to the oath or affirmation she must recite (and is supposed to adhere to) to be seated. You know, the same one Breyer, Sotomayor, Kagan, Roberts and many others over the decades had to pledge, but that meant absolutely nothing in practice.

Each new justice must recite the following two oaths.

Constitutional Oath:

"I, _________, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God."

Judicial Oath:

"I, ______, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon me as ___ under the Constitution and laws of the United States. So help me God."

Think she'll adhere to either or both? Think she'll support and defend the Constitution? Not a chance in hell!

This is what makes her unqualified.

Listen to an audio version of this column:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!