Kids of Michelle Obama's brother booted from school, lawsuit now filed

A lawsuit has been filed against a Milwaukee school by Michelle Obama's brother and his wife after their children were disenrolled from the academy over their parents' "disrespectful and demanding" communications.
The Daily Mail reported Craig Robinson, Michelle Obama's brother, and his wife, sued the school over the dismissals.
Advertisement - story continues below
They had complained multiple times to the school about alleged racism at the school, and the school responded with a letter charging they "repeatedly engaged in disrespectful and demanding communications with our teachers and administrators."
The letter said "it has only become more evident that there has been a complete breakdown in your family's trust of and respect for USM."
TRENDING: China deploys highly advanced fighter jets to contested areas
Their target in the lawsuit is University School of Milwaukee. They claim in the complaint that the private school retaliated against them because they accused the school of a racist bias in the school – which they overheard during virtual learning during COVID.
Their sons are 9 and 11 years old.
Advertisement - story continues below
Craig and Kelly Robinson complained to the school in January and March 2021 about what was being taught. The report explained they had concerns about "racial and socio-economic bias."
Craig Robinson told GMA, "We heard what was going on in the classroom because of COVID. 'There were repeated use of racial and ethic (sic) stereotypes that were in actual assignments. The use of the word plantation, and things of that nature."
He continued, "In addition…there was an insensitivity to socio-economic status as well as a disregard for the children who weren’t physically in the classroom."
The report explained they had "conversations" with the school to offer suggestions, but were "stunned when the school dismissed their children."
The Daily Mail said, "The parents thought that conversations with the school would help, but instead they received a termination letter for the boys."
Advertisement - story continues below
The tuition at the school is about $24,000 a year per student.
WND previously reported in 2014 when Oregon State dismissed Craig Robinson from his position as men's basketball coach.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]