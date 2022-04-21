A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
READ WND AD FREE!
$1 FOR 1 MONTH
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Labor and cement shortage causing 'perfect storm,' industry expert warns

Demand for construction is 'crazy'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 21, 2022 at 3:37pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(FOX BUSINESS) – The construction industry is being hit hard by labor and cement shortage as supplies dry up, making it difficult and costly to make concrete plans.

Metrocon, Inc. President Dan Crosby warned on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday that the shortages are causing the "perfect storm."

"The labor ...that's what's caused most of [the shortage] back during COVID ... the cement plants ... did not know how to navigate, as all of us in the construction industry," Crosby stressed.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Survey: 53 percent of Canadians just $200 away from insolvency
Netflix shares sink as Wall Street bails
Lawmaker warns of 'global food shortage' as railroads limit U.S. fertilizer shipments
Hyper-production inflation surpasses 30 percent in Germany
Labor and cement shortage causing 'perfect storm,' industry expert warns
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×