Labor and cement shortage causing 'perfect storm,' industry expert warns

(FOX BUSINESS) – The construction industry is being hit hard by labor and cement shortage as supplies dry up, making it difficult and costly to make concrete plans.

Metrocon, Inc. President Dan Crosby warned on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday that the shortages are causing the "perfect storm."

"The labor ...that's what's caused most of [the shortage] back during COVID ... the cement plants ... did not know how to navigate, as all of us in the construction industry," Crosby stressed.

Read the full story ›