Lamborghini customers now waiting more than 12 months for a car, CEO says

(CNBC) – The wait time for a new Lamborghini SUV or super-car is now over 12 months, as demand from wealthy car lovers shows little sign of slowing, the automaker’s chief executive told CNBC on Wednesday.
Despite volatile stock markets and growing economic uncertainty, demand for Lamborghini’s is “as high as ever,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini’s CEO.
“It’s incredible,” Winkelmann said. “It’s difficult to make a forecast of what is going to happen and for the rest of the year 2022. But speaking to customers, speaking to all our leaders, we don’t see any any slowdown in terms of orders.”
