Latinos cook up 'spicy' version of 'Let's Go Brandon' as they dump Democrats

For years Latinos have been faithful fans of America's Democrat party. It's why so many of that party's agenda points support lax deportation laws and encourage migration even if it's illegal.

Those immigrants quickly turn into Democrat voters, their policies plan.

But that is changing, possibly ending entirely, warns Gloria Romero, a onetime Democrat leader in the longtime Democrat-majority California Senate.

She has written a column at Daily Mail that Latinos even have their own "spicy" version of "Let's Go Brandon," which is "Que @#$%&! es eso?"

Polling by Quinnipiac, in fact, shows only 26% of Latinos approve of the way Joe Biden has handling the presidency, she said.

"That's a nearly 10-point drop of Biden's approval rating among Latinos from April 6th when he garnered a paltry 34%," she wrote. Even in the Democrat "stronghold" of California, Biden's support among Latinos has plunged recently from 69% to 51%.

And from Cuban Americans in Florida to Mexican Americans in Texas, they "are giving double middle fingers to the Democrats and their political coyotes," she wrote.

"I am a Latina and the former Democratic majority leader of the California State Senate," she said. "The first woman to ever hold that position. I represented one of the most Latino and Democratic areas in California: East L.A., the birthplace of the Chicano youth walkout over racism in education in the 1960s. Yet I, too, am on the brink of leaving the party and the roots of my disillusionment run deep."

She explained the shift started when many Latinos voted for President Trump. Some 71% supported Barack Obama, then 66% voted for Hillary Clinton. But only 59% voted for Biden in 2020 and the problem is "the party itself."

Historically, Democrats have claimed to be the party of the working-class – the little guy – and the pocketbook issues were essential, she said.

But that's over, and the party now is into "socialism," "bewildering definitions of the genders," "state-control of our children," "infanticide" and more.

And the Green New Deal, "which we see as dinero for their pockets and Teslas in their driveways, but regressive tax policies for the rest of us," she warned.

Those "puppet-masters," in fact, no longer care about "the choices they are making" that injure party members.

It gets worse.

She labels Biden a "senile Democratic president" and Kamala Harris as "incompetent."

The result is that Latinos no longer feel beholden to a party to which their lives "just seem not to matter."

That sleeping giant now is about to give "the Grand Old Party a new look," based an mutual respect for the American Dream.

"We know how to hustle, to work hard, to believe that 'si se puede.' According to the Small Business Administration, as of 2021 there are an estimated 4.65 million Latino-owned companies in the U.S., making Latino business owners the fastest-growing segment of this community, up 34% in the last 10 years," she said. "But instead of pursuing policies that reward hard work, Biden's gratuitous COVID relief spending has stoked inflation that is making it harder to earn a living."

The community also is family oriented and is "not interested in shoving explicitly sexual education in the faces of our ninos and ninas in their earliest school years," she said.

