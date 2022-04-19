Lawmakers vote to let parents sue teachers for 'usurping' their rights

State senators in Arizona have agreed to allow parents to sue teachers – or other government officials – when they "usurp" parental rights.

Tucson.com is reporting the 16-12 vote in the Arizona state Senate came over the opposition of Democrats.

Those in the minority wanted no permission for parents to demand accountability from teachers and others who interfere with their right to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their children.

Christine Marsh, a Democrat senator from Phoenix who also is a teacher, claimed the language in House Bill 2161 "is not clear at all."

"That entire quotation is so incredibly vague that anything could potentially qualify for it, meaning that we might have a whole bunch of teachers going to court over this," she claimed.

The plan already has earned the approval of the state House.

Rep. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, said earlier the bill underscores existing requirements making sure parents have access to various records, grades and such.

"When students are given various assessments and surveys, the proposed legislation spells out that these would first need to be sent to parents at least seven days ahead," the report explained. "Kaiser said some of those get into personal areas, like whether there are firearms at home and whether the parents get along with each other."

One provision, that would have ordered teachers to share with parents a student's "purported gender identity," was removed from the bill.

The senators also adopted House Bill 2439, which would require school boards to adopt plans for parents to have access to school library books and materials.

The report said another related issue was not adopted. Senate Bill 1211 would have required that each school district and charter school "post on its website a list of learning materials and activities used for student instruction," the report said.

