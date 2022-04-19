Lawmakers vote to let parents sue teachers for 'usurping' their rights

State senators in Arizona have agreed to allow parents to sue teachers – or other government officials – when they "usurp" parental rights.
Tucson.com is reporting the 16-12 vote in the Arizona state Senate came over the opposition of Democrats.
Advertisement - story continues below
Those in the minority wanted no permission for parents to demand accountability from teachers and others who interfere with their right to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their children.
Christine Marsh, a Democrat senator from Phoenix who also is a teacher, claimed the language in House Bill 2161 "is not clear at all."
TRENDING: 'You can't unsee it!': Mind-blowing double and triple meaning in 1 resurrection verse
"That entire quotation is so incredibly vague that anything could potentially qualify for it, meaning that we might have a whole bunch of teachers going to court over this," she claimed.
The plan already has earned the approval of the state House.
Advertisement - story continues below
Rep. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, said earlier the bill underscores existing requirements making sure parents have access to various records, grades and such.
"When students are given various assessments and surveys, the proposed legislation spells out that these would first need to be sent to parents at least seven days ahead," the report explained. "Kaiser said some of those get into personal areas, like whether there are firearms at home and whether the parents get along with each other."
One provision, that would have ordered teachers to share with parents a student's "purported gender identity," was removed from the bill.
The senators also adopted House Bill 2439, which would require school boards to adopt plans for parents to have access to school library books and materials.
The report said another related issue was not adopted. Senate Bill 1211 would have required that each school district and charter school "post on its website a list of learning materials and activities used for student instruction," the report said.
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]