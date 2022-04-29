A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
At least 42 injured as violent clashes in Jerusalem mark end of Ramadan

Tensions were already high throughout month

Published April 29, 2022 at 4:20pm
Jerusalem, Israel (courtesy Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Violence has erupted for the second Friday in a row at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque which sits atop Temple Mount. At least 42 Palestinians have been reported injured after severe clashes with Israeli police, after reports of youths hurling rocks and fireworks at Jewish worshippers gathered at the Western Wall below.

Tensions were already high throughout this month given the overlap of Ramadan and the Jewish celebration of Passover this year, which meant huge throngs of Jews and Muslims converging on the walled old city at the same time.

Israeli media says at least 160,000 people attended Friday's Ramadan prayer at al-Aqsa, which is considered Islam's third holiest site after Mecca and Medina.

At least 42 injured as violent clashes in Jerusalem mark end of Ramadan
