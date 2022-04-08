Listed: 12 times 'big guy' was involved in Hunter's business

Joe Biden repeatedly has made the claim that he "never" talked to his son Hunter about his international business dealings.

In fact, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed this week that Biden "still maintains he never discussed overseas business deals… despite significant and growing evidence to the contrary."

But now the New York Post has published a detailed list of "a dozen times Joe Biden played a role in son Hunter's business dealings."

The details are emerging just as the level of scandals over the Biden family's international business dealings – all apparently based on Joe Biden's long political career and his influence – is surging.

TRENDING: New CNN boss rips into 'cancer' Brian Stelter's 'failing show'

"President Biden and the White House have repeatedly denied that he and Hunter Biden ever discussed the first son’s controversial overseas business dealings — yet there are at least a dozen times when Joe Biden had to know what his son was doing," the Post said.

First was when Hunter Biden got his dad to write a recommendation to a school for the son of one of Hunter Biden's Chinese business associates.

Then a subsequent recommendation was written by Joe Biden for the business associate's daughter.

Then there was the confirmation of the discussion of Hunter Biden being paid more than $83,000 a month by Burisma, an allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas company, when he had no experience in the industry.

How involved is the 'Big Guy' in Hunter Biden's shady business deals? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Hunter Biden in a 2019 New Yorker report said that he and his dad once discussed that position, with Joe Biden saying, "I hope you know what you are doing," and Hunter Biden confirming he did.

Fourth on the list was a 2013 trip when Hunter Biden and his daughter Finnegan Biden traveled to China on Air Force Two with Joe Biden, then vice president.

Joe Biden at that time met with Hunter Biden's business partners.

And there is the evidence from Hunter Biden's own suggestion that he was giving "half" his salary to his father.

"I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years," he told his daughter in a bitter statement years ago. "It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary."

The report continued, "As vice president, Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer in April 2014, around the same time that Archer joined the Burisma board and shortly before Hunter Biden did so, according to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)

"A photo that surfaced more than five years later reportedly shows Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and Archer posing with golf clubs on a course in the Hamptons in August 2014. In February, Archer was sentenced to one year and one day in prison in an unrelated bond fraud scheme that targeted the impoverished Oglala Sioux tribe of American Indians."

An executive from Burisma also told Hunter Biden in 2015 he was thankful he'd been invited to Washington and had been given an opportunity "to meet your father and spent (sic) some time together."

It was about the same time that Joe Biden attended a dinner at Washington with a few of his son's business associates from Ukraine, Russia and Kazakhstan, the Post reported, as, "An unverified photo apparently shows the Bidens posing between two of the guests who attended that night, Kazakhstani banking oligarch Kenes 'Kenges' Rakishev and Karim Massimov, a former prime minister of Kazakhstan."

On the list was former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski's revelation in 2020 he spoke with Joe Biden in May 2017 after Hunter Biden introduced him and explained he was "the one who’s helping us with the business we’re doing with the Chinese."

It was Bobulinski who confirmed the "big guy" set for a 10% share in one of the deals was, in fact, Joe Biden.

When Hunter Biden started setting up an office in Washington, he asked for keys for his father, stepmother Jill Biden and other family members, too, the Post reported.

Finally, the report explains, "In 2015, then-Vice President Joe Biden hosted a group of his son’s Mexican business associates at the vice president’s official residence and posed for a photo with Hunter Biden and a group of possible business partners, including Mexican billionaires Carlos Slim and Miguel Alemán Velasco."

That didn't exactly turn out well, the Post said, as "In 2016, emails indicate that Hunter Biden messaged Velasco’s son from Air Force Two, which was en route to Mexico for an official visit. Hunter complained to the younger Velasco that he hadn’t received reciprocal business favors after 'I have brought every single person you have ever asked me to bring to the F'ing White House and the Vice President’s house and the inauguration."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!