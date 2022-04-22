She lived as a transgender man for 9 years, until everything changed

(FAITHWIRE) – Laura Beth Perry recalls being trapped in a persistent pattern of “believing a lot of lies” — a routine she says led her to identify and live as a transgender man named “Jake” for nine years before finding Christ.

“De-transition stories,” as accounts like Perry’s have become known, are not commonly discussed in the media and culture, especially as transgender activism and acceptance continue to surge.

Yet Perry’s story offers a compelling journey worth telling amid the chaotic backdrop of our current cultural and moral dynamic.

Read the full story ›