Lockdowns drove 60,000 children to clinical depression

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A new study published in the Royal Society Open Science journal found that lockdowns in the U.K. caused around 60,000 children to suffer clinical depression.

Researchers detected a 27.1 per cent prevalence of depression amongst their sample, a number significantly higher than would have occurred without lockdowns. According to a report by the Telegraph, the percentage equates to about 60,000 extra kids who suffered clinical depression thanks to COVID-19 restrictions.

“After controlling for baseline scores and several school and pupil-level characteristics, depressive symptoms were higher in the COVID-19 group,” the study found.

Read the full story ›