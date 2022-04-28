A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Lockdowns drove 60,000 children to clinical depression

Study underscores how pandemic response advocates were on wrong side of history

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2022 at 4:03pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) – A new study published in the Royal Society Open Science journal found that lockdowns in the U.K. caused around 60,000 children to suffer clinical depression.

Researchers detected a 27.1 per cent prevalence of depression amongst their sample, a number significantly higher than would have occurred without lockdowns. According to a report by the Telegraph, the percentage equates to about 60,000 extra kids who suffered clinical depression thanks to COVID-19 restrictions.

“After controlling for baseline scores and several school and pupil-level characteristics, depressive symptoms were higher in the COVID-19 group,” the study found.

