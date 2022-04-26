'Long overdue': Investigation of FBI's role in limo crash that killed 20 people

By Samantha Renck

Daily Caller News Foundation

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik confirmed Monday the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will investigate its own potential role in a fatal 2018 limousine crash in Schoharie, New York.

The limousine crash, which occurred on Oct. 6, 2018, killed 20 people, including 17 passengers, the driver, and two bystanders, according to New York State Police. The owner of the limousine company, Shahed Hussain, was a long-time FBI informant who allegedly “lied on tax returns and immigration papers, misled FBI handlers, committed bankruptcy fraud, and racked up hotel code violations and tens of thousands in unpaid property taxes with no consequences,” according to Stefanik.

“As the only [member] of Congress to publicly question FBI Director Chris Wray regarding the FBI’s role in the tragedy of the Schoharie limo crash, I believe this investigation is long overdue,” Stefanik said in a press release. “This investigation must happen quickly and thoroughly in order to provide the devastated families and communities answers that they have been waiting years for.”

As the only Member to publicly question FBI Director Wray on the FBI’s role in the Schoharie limo crash, I believe this investigation is long overdue. It is a step in the right direction. I will continue to advocate for Upstate New York at the highest levels to deliver RESULTS. pic.twitter.com/Tmdea7DlPX — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) April 25, 2022

Stefanik asked Wray about the deadly accident at a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on March 8.

“I’m asking about this at today’s Worldwide Threats briefing because the owner of the limo company, Shahed Hussain, was a long-time informant of the FBI for prominent anti-terrorism cases in the War on Terror who testified publicly in numerous high-profile, federal cases,” Stefanik said to Wray at the hearing.

“It is our job in Congress to conduct proper oversight of the FBI’s activities, including the proper and improper use and handling of informants when it comes to addressing worldwide threats,” she said.

The FBI declined to comment on its internal investigation and Stefanik’s announcement.

Stefanik previously sent Wray a letter on March 29 “demanding answers and laying the [groundwork] for a subpoena in a Republican majority,” according to a press release.

