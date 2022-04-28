A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Lost for decades, Dorothy's dress from 'Wizard of Oz' now for sale

Blue-and-white checked gingham frock famous in movie history

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2022 at 1:24pm
Judy Garland in 'The Wizard of Oz' (video screenshot)

(THE HORN NEWS) – It’s one of the most recognizable outfits in American movie history, the blue-and-white checked gingham dress a young Judy Garland wore as Dorothy in the classic 1939 movie “The Wizard of Oz.”

For decades, one of the versions of the dress Garland wore in the movie was assumed lost at Catholic University of America, where it had been given to someone in the drama department in the early 1970s. But the clearing out of some office clutter last year led to the finding of the dress in an old shoebox, and now it’s headed for the auction block.

When she first saw it, “all I could think about was watching the movie when I was a child and growing up with” it, said Jacqueline Leary-Warsaw, dean of the school of music, drama and art at Catholic University, in Washington, D.C. “In a way it was like I was looking at my past childhood.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
