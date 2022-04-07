Love it or hate it, licorice might just hold the key to curing cancer

(STUDY FINDS) – Offering a distinct, almost bitter flavor profile, licorice is a candy most people either love or hate. Well, just like medicine, a new study finds it might be wise to grin and bear the taste — because licorice could also be good for your health. Researchers from the University of Illinois Chicago say this polarizing candy that comes from a root may one day help prevent and even treat certain types of cancer.

Gnanasekar Munirathinam, an associate professor in the department of biomedical sciences at the College of Medicine Rockford, authored these remarkable findings while studying substances derived from the licorice plant Glycyrrhiza glabra. At that time, Prof. Munirathinam and his team were focusing specifically on the effect of licorice on prostate cancer.

Study authors speculate that a substance derived from licorice, glycyrrhizin, can help create new “agents” for clinical cancer treatment.

