Macron defeats Le Pen in France for 2nd presidential term

(ADNAMERICA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected to a second term Sunday evening with 58.8% of the vote, according to reports from the Ipsos polling institute, reports France 24 News from France.

Marine Le Pen, Macron's far-right challenger won 41.2% of the vote in an election that may have been a historical landmark as the country’s highest abstention rate in 50 years.

Reports indicate the abstention rate was at an estimated 28.2%, up 1.9 points from the first election round and 2.7 points from the second round in 2017.

Read the full story ›