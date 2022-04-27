A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man saved 10,000 Jews from Nazis, his family only found out 63 years later

Son 'very excited that his father is finally getting recognition'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 27, 2022 at 7:16pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Adi Daliot was in his 60s when he found out that his father, Hubert Pollack, helped save over 10,000 Jews in Nazi Germany during the years leading up to the Holocaust.

Sworn to secrecy by his co-conspirator, Jewish Anglo-German philanthropist Wilfrid Israel, Pollack kept his story quiet — even from his family. It was only after Daliot (the family adopted a Hebrew surname after moving to Israel) came across a written account by Pollack in 2002, nearly 35 years after his death, that Pollack’s heroic role became known.

Pollack is to posthumously receive the Jewish Rescuers Citation along with 12 other Holocaust-era heroes on Thursday, which marks Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel, at the Forest of the Martyrs in the Jerusalem hills. Six million trees have been planted there in commemoration of the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Israel launching online platform to teach students about Holocaust
WATCH: French president pelted with tomatoes days after election win
Rabbi arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting women seeking to become godly
Man saved 10,000 Jews from Nazis, his family only found out 63 years later
Ban extended: Temple Mount closed to Jews 'until further notice'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×