Manchin calls Biden lifting Title 42 border policy 'frightening decision'

(FOX NEWS) – Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Friday tore into the Biden administration’s move to lift the Title 42 border policy at the end of May, calling it a "frightening decision" and warning that the extraordinary numbers will "only get worse" in the months ahead.

"Today’s announcement by the [Centers for Disease Control] and the Biden administration is a frightening decision," Manchin said in a statement.

The CDC announced that it will be lifting the Title 42 public health policy, that has been used by both the Trump and Biden administrations to quickly expel migrants at the southern border since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, on May 23.

