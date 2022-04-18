Marc Morial and his pink-panty brigade

The National Urban League is reputed to be the largest historic civil-rights organization in the United States. Earlier this month, Marc Morial, the president and chief executive officer of the organization, was interviewed per the Urban League's annual report on "the State of Black America."

Not surprisingly, as has been the case since the very first such report, it was predictably grim. And why would we expect anything different for so-called black people? In the game of prostituting melanin content, there's no monetary gain to be had if said report reported positive gains. Photo ID for the liquor store, bank account or government handouts are OK – but photo ID to vote is racist.

I have less than no respect for Morial. He is a coward, a pernicious liar and demonic extortionist trading on moral opprobriousness, hatred of modernity, low expectations and massively poor decision-making.

Morial is a coward because he, along with Al Sharpton and former D.C. congressional delegate Walter Fauntroy, was terrified to debate me at The National Press Club over their allegations that the Tea Party was comparable to the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). Numerous attempts were made by certified return receipt mail, phone messages, on-air radio and television programming. The entire debate was to be hosted at my expense, complete with major media coverage. (Note: I am no longer affiliated with Project 21)

Morial and his pink-panty brigade are only brave when they can loud talk and bully sissified Republicans afraid to fight back. But the prospect of going toe-to-toe with a bare-knuckle brawler like myself – who is superior to them intellectually, armed with facts and common sense, one who is not only capable but more than willing to humiliate them in the public forum – causes Morial and company to run away like scalded dogs.

Morial is a liar because his report ignores personal responsibility and personal accountability in favor of misplaced blame. The report ignores the fact that in 1964 at the time of the signing of the Civil Rights Act, 87% of Negro families were part of married, two-parent households, and 40% of same were small-business owners. His report fails to mention the success these families enjoyed during President Trump's presidency. Morial conveniently ignored those years altogether, which further points to his dishonesty.

Morial fails to mention that the crayon-colored family has plummeted to unparalleled depths since government handouts, skin-color-based affirmative action and the failures of Lyndon Johnson's Great Society initiatives.

Morial's report conveniently ignores:

There were 593,598 black/white interracial violent crimes. Blacks committed 537,204 (90%), and whites committed 56,394 (less than 10%). [Homicide excluded.]

Blacks (12% of population) commit 53% of all homicide.

Blacks murder blacks in 94% of the cases. The other 6% was due to non-blacks (not just whites).

Blacks (12%) commit about 60% of robberies.

Blacks (12%) are responsible for 93% of all riots.

Black women (6% of population) are responsible for more than 30% of abortions.

In 2020, in Chicago blacks committed 80% of gun-violence and 71% in New York City, even though blacks are just 24% of both city's population.

The data reveals a black New Yorker is more than six times more likely to commit a hate crime against an Asian than a white New Yorker.

In 2020, blacks were 50% of all suspects in anti-Asian attacks in New York City, even though blacks are only 24% of the city's population.

Whites were only 10% of all suspects but account for 32% of the city's population. If black Hispanics are included in the black category, blacks account for 60% of all anti-Asian attacks in 2020.

Over the last decade, black males (6% of population) made up 40% of all cop killers.

Facts reveal that a police officer is 18 times, and up to 30 times, more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male is likely to be killed by a police officer.

Twelve percent of all whites and Hispanics who die of homicide are killed by police officers. Four percent of all black homicide victims are killed by police officers. Hence, it makes more sense to have a "White and Hispanic Lives Matter" organization.

[Sources of the preceding data: Federal Bureau of Justice, New York Police Department, Manhattan Institute scholar Heather MacDonald, The New York Post, the FBI Uniform Crime Report and the Washington Post.]

The political trifecta of Fabianism, Marxism and neo-Leninism rules the Democratic Party's so-called crayon-colored people. They've done a masterful job of subjugating and emotionally imprisoning this segment of America.

Maybe Morial should do a report that explains why it's only the demographic he and his kind represent who burn down their neighborhoods. Maybe instead of blaming America, Morial would do well to realize single woman having multiple out-of-wedlock babies and working minimum wage jobs or living on welfare is not an economic formula for home ownership.

Morial and others of his kind might do well to teach those supposedly languishing under "the onerous hand of the man" how they have accrued fortunes. How have they become owners of multiple million-dollar properties? Maybe the Black Lives Matters cabal can instruct the people Morial claims are so disadvantaged how to buy $6 million homes instead of renting an apartment or living in Section 8 housing.

