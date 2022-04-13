A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Matzah pajamas: Latest trend in American Jewish branding

Reflects a new frontier in ongoing commercialization of biblical holidays

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 12, 2022 at 8:48pm
The Maccabeats sing 'The Seder Song' while wearing adult matzah pajamas in April 2022. (Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Rabbi Yael Buechler conceived of her latest product a whole year ago, after planning ways to make the Passover seder fun for her two young sons. But it wasn’t until she started promoting the matzah pajamas she designed that she decided to make adult sizes, too.

After she reached out in December to The Maccabeats — the Orthodox a capella group that releases splashy new videos for most holidays — to offer kids’ pajamas for their Passover project, they demurred.

“They wrote back jokingly, ‘Haha — but like, do they come in grownup sizes?’” Buechler recalled.

Read the full story ›

