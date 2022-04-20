A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
McConnell tries to rescue Murkowski with $7 million in ads

Alaska RINO voted to convict Trump, so Donald is endorsing Kelly Tshibaka

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2022 at 12:50pm
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska

(DAILY MAIL) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's leadership PAC announced a $7 million ad buy Monday on behalf of Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is fending off a primary challenge from the Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka.

So far, that's the only Republican primary McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund is getting involved in - with most of the cash being directed to six general election battles starting in September.

'We don't seek out opportunities to be involved in primaries,' Senate Leadership Fund President Steven Law told Politico.

Read the full story ›

