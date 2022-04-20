McConnell tries to rescue Murkowski with $7 million in ads

(DAILY MAIL) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's leadership PAC announced a $7 million ad buy Monday on behalf of Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is fending off a primary challenge from the Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka.

So far, that's the only Republican primary McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund is getting involved in - with most of the cash being directed to six general election battles starting in September.

'We don't seek out opportunities to be involved in primaries,' Senate Leadership Fund President Steven Law told Politico.

