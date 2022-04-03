Miranda Devine: Joe Biden 'in bed' with Chinese Communist Party

Commenting on the Washington Post's attempt to catch up on the Hunter Biden laptop, the New York Post columnist who led her paper's reporting on the scandal before the 2020 presidential election spelled out what the story is really all about.

It's not first and foremost about the evidence that could send Hunter Biden to prison for tax evasion, money laundering or foreign lobbying violations, Miranda Devine said Friday in an interview with Steve Bannon on "War Room."

It's about the evidence on the laptop and from other sources that Joe Biden has been running an international criminal enterprise peddling influence to the White House that has aided and abetted the Chinese Communist Party's imperialist aspirations and the corruption of oligarchs from Russia, Ukraine and many other nations.

"Joe Biden was getting into bed with the Chinese Communist Party," she said of deal his brother Jim and son Hunter made with the firm CEFC China Energy.

Devine explained that CEFC is the capitalist arm of Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping's "Belt and Road Initiative," which aims to undermine the United States and make developing countries around the world beholden to China.

She pointed out there was plenty of evidence before the laptop's emergence of Joe Biden's family profiting from his political career. In 2013, she recalled Joe Biden as vice president traveled with Hunter to Beijing, where Hunter signed a deal with the state-owned Bank of China and created a $1 billion investment fund called Bohai Harvest RST, as investigative reporter and author Peter Schweizer first reported.

"It was all in front of our faces," she said.

Then, in September 2020, Sens. Charles Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin issued a report of their investigation of Hunter Biden's business activities, based on suspicious activity reports filed by banks with the U.S. Treasury Department that showed millions of dollars was flowing into Biden family accounts.

Then when the New York Post published its blockbuster reports on the evidence from the laptop just three weeks before the 2020 election – indicating Joe Biden not only had knowledge of his son's business dealings, contrary to his claims, but also profited from them – the CEO of the company formed to deal with CEFC China Energy, Tony Bobulinski, came forward.

Bobulinski, Devine said, "verified, corroborated the material that we had published and had a whole slew of his own emails and documents and WhatsApp messages with Hunter Biden referencing Joe Biden."

"And Tony Bobulinski had also met with Joe Biden twice when the former vice president was vetting him to be the CEO of this new joint venture with a Chinese energy company," Devine noted.

She pointed out that the Washington Post is reporting what the New York Post reported 18 months ago, that Joe Biden had intended to go into business with Jim and Hunter Biden in Washington when he no longer was vice president to serve as the American arm of CEFC China Energy.

"Hunter even had name plates made for his father and uncle and himself, and also keys made for his father," Devine said.

"So Joe Biden was getting into bed with the Chinese Communist Party. The story was all there. The laptop certainly was a huge part of the jigsaw puzzle," she said.

"But you didn't need it to actually report those other facts that were there for everybody to see before the election," she said.

