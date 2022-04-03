Mom and dad's social media habits reveal their parenting style

(STUDY FINDS) – Does a parent’s posting habits on Facebook really change the way they interact with their kids? A new study finds parents who tend to post tons of pictures of their children on social media often have a more friend-like parenting style in general. A team from the University of Central Florida says they prefer to be more of a buddy to their children instead of an authority figure. In many cases, these parents also allow their kids to start using social media at an earlier age.

On a more detailed level, study authors explain that social media savvy parents usually have more permissive and confident parenting styles, allowing their kids to interact with social media themselves at younger ages. Moreover, social media-centric parents also frequently post pictures of their kids in areas outside of personal online circles of friends or followers. These images, posted to public social media groups and forums, potentially raise some serious privacy and safety concerns.

Read the full story ›