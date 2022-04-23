Mothers trapped under Mariupol steel plant beg for evacuation

(FOX NEWS) – Mothers trapped in the tunnels deep under the Mariupol Azovstal steel plant have pleaded for an evacuation route to be opened for them and their children in a video posted Saturday by Ukrainian armed forces.

"Our food reserves that we’ve brought here with us are running out. We are at the brink of starvation, we won’t be able to feed even our kids," one mother, who has been in the tunnels since Feb. 25 pleaded.

"We are begging for safety guarantees for our kids," she added.

