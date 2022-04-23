A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mothers trapped under Mariupol steel plant beg for evacuation

'We are at the brink of starvation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 23, 2022 at 4:21pm
Women and children trapped under Azovstal steel plant, Ukraine, April 2022 (video screenshot)

Women and children trapped under Azovstal steel plant, Mariupol, Ukraine, April 2022 (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Mothers trapped in the tunnels deep under the Mariupol Azovstal steel plant have pleaded for an evacuation route to be opened for them and their children in a video posted Saturday by Ukrainian armed forces.

"Our food reserves that we’ve brought here with us are running out. We are at the brink of starvation, we won’t be able to feed even our kids," one mother, who has been in the tunnels since Feb. 25 pleaded.

"We are begging for safety guarantees for our kids," she added.

Read the full story ›

