Musk offers to buy Twitter, take it private

Billionaire Elon Musk, who already disrupted the Twitter universe by buying up more than 9% of its stock in a sudden move, now has written to the board offering to buy the entire company and take it private.
And, he warned, if his offer isn't accepted, he'll have to review his position as a major stockholder, suggesting a selloff that could further disrupt the company.
Advertisement - story continues below
The Washington Examiner reported Musk wrote to Bret Taylor, chairman of the board of Twitter, offering the deal at $54.20 per share in cash, which would make the purchase worth some $41 billion.
The letter was delivered to Taylor Wednesday and on Thursday revealed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
TRENDING: The Dems' despicable strategy to minimize midterm losses
"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk's letter said. "However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."
He continued, ""As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder."
Advertisement - story continues below
Musk, also the chief of both Tesla and SpaceX, said he will "unlock" the company's potential.
The Twitter board said it will review the proposal to determine the course of action it believes is in the best interest of the company and shareholders.
Just days earlier, the company confirmed Musk, who owns a 9.2% stake in the company, had rejected an offer to join the board of directors, a position that would have, in fact, limited his ability to purchase more stock.
The New York Post reported the background: "Musk’s takeout offer for Twitter caps a two-week stretch of taunts he has launched on the embattled social-media giant. Shortly after disclosing his stake, Musk immediately began teasing possible moves including converting Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter."
The Post reported, "Musk also has suggested adding an edit button for tweets, suggested that Twitter might be 'dying,' and even scrapping its business model, which relies on selling ads. "
Advertisement - story continues below
An analysts predicted Musk will succeed.
"Musk previously had a 9.2% stake before the filing this morning and now ultimately we believe this soap opera will end with Musk owning Twitter after this aggressive hostile takeover of the company," said Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities.
The company became embroiled in a long list of free speech fights under its previous CEO, Jack Dorsey, a leftist who routinely was accused on stamping on conservative thoughts and values.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
Advertisement - story continues below
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]