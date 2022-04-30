Nancy Pelosi dodges question about midterm elections

(PATRIOTS 4 LIFE) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called the latest bad report on the economy an “aberration” and dodged a reporter’s question about how it would effect the midterm election. Pelosi made the comments during her media briefing on Friday when asked about a report that the economy had shrunk by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2022 to the surprise of many economists.
“Is this going to have any effect on the 2022 election come November, the midterms?” asked the reporter.
Advertisement - story continues below
“Well, the – I think this is an aberration,” responded Pelosi.