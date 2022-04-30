Nancy Pelosi dodges question about midterm elections

(PATRIOTS 4 LIFE) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called the latest bad report on the economy an “aberration” and dodged a reporter’s question about how it would effect the midterm election. Pelosi made the comments during her media briefing on Friday when asked about a report that the economy had shrunk by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2022 to the surprise of many economists.

“Is this going to have any effect on the 2022 election come November, the midterms?” asked the reporter.

“Well, the – I think this is an aberration,” responded Pelosi.

