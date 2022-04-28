Is Nancy Pelosi establishing a religion?

(CNSNEWS) -- When the House of Representatives convened for a three-minute session on Monday, the proceedings opened with a written statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"I hereby appoint the Honorable Andy Kim to act as Speaker pro tempore on this day," Pelosi declared.

As recorded by C-SPAN, Kim, empowered by Pelosi, then instantly announced: "The prayer will be offered by Chaplain Kibben."

The Rev. Margaret Kibben stepped to the podium. "Would you pray with me?" she asked with a smile.

