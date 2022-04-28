A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
Is Nancy Pelosi establishing a religion?

Terence P. Jeffrey juxtaposes House's opening rituals with SCOTUS case regarding praying coach

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2022 at 6:50pm
(CNSNEWS) -- When the House of Representatives convened for a three-minute session on Monday, the proceedings opened with a written statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"I hereby appoint the Honorable Andy Kim to act as Speaker pro tempore on this day," Pelosi declared.

As recorded by C-SPAN, Kim, empowered by Pelosi, then instantly announced: "The prayer will be offered by Chaplain Kibben."

The Rev. Margaret Kibben stepped to the podium. "Would you pray with me?" she asked with a smile.

