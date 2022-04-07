Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

(JUST THE NEWS) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine, according to an announcement from her office on Thursday morning.

The speaker's deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, announced Pelosi's positive test on Twitter, writing, "After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted."

Pelosi was at the White House on Wednesday with President Joe Biden.

Read the full story ›