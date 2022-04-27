A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyON WALL STREET
Nasdaq closes flat at its 2022 low as comeback attempt fails

Stocks attempted to rebound from a technology-led sell-off in April

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 27, 2022 at 4:35pm
(CNBC) -- The Nasdaq Composite closed at its low of 2022, a day after its worst daily loss since 2020, as stocks attempted to rebound from a technology-led sell-off in April.

The tech-heavy index finished little changed at 12,488.93, after being up 1.7% at its highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.75 points, or 0.2%, to 33,301.93. The S&P 500 advanced 0.2% to 4,183.96.

The major averages struggled for direction Wednesday, swinging between gains and losses.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
