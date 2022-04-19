Nearly 2 of 3 voters believe Biden is 'compromised' by China, poll says

Nearly two-thirds of 2022 voters believe Joe Biden is "compromised" by China.
That's the conclusion from a new Convention of States Action poll, which was done in partnership with the Trafalgar Group.
"The American people – as we see in these numbers – see through the smoke and mirrors. They’re watching as the Biden administration’s policies benefit China more than our own country and conclude that the president is serving the interests of the Chinese Communist Party and must be compromised," said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action.
"The only question is – do our leaders in Washington have the courage to fully investigate this issue and let the chips fall where they may?"
The polling, from surveys conducted April 5-8 of over 1,000 likely 2022 election voters, found 63.7% "believe that it is likely that President Biden is conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to his family's personal business dealings in China."
His son, Hunter Biden, under investigation for his taxes and international business dealings, has been involved in multiple business operations with Chinese interests in which, his critics charge, he essentially was selling access to his father – then vice president.
One of the deals came about after Hunter Biden traveled on Air Force Two to China with the then-vice president, who met with Hunter Biden's business associates there. Further, one of the deals appeared to reserve 10% for the "big guy," who was identified by Hunter Biden's business partners as Joe Biden.
A full 52.3% of the respondents said it is "very likely" that Joe Biden is compromised, while an additional 11.4% say it is somewhat likely.
Only 36.4% believe "it is unlikely" Joe Biden is compromised.
One key result from the polling was that 72% of independents believe Joe Biden to be compromised, and even 34.3% of Democrats agree.
A full 85.8% of Republicans believe Joe Biden to be compromised.
