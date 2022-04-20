Netanyahu's heir reminds Christians that Jesus and disciples were Jewish

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- The former prime minister’s outspoken youngest son, Yair Netanyahu argued for Israel’s Jewish origins, using Jesus and Easter as proof.

In a multi-post tweet on Sunday, Yair wrote to his 132,000 Twitter followers:

“This year, Easter and and Passover are celebrated on the same day. You might not know it, but the “last supper”, was actually the celebration of the ‘Passover Seder’ by Jesus and his disciples (all of whom were Jewish) . The supper took place in Mount Zion in Jerusalem, the place were [Sic] the word “Zionism” comes from.”

Read the full story ›