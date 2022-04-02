A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.LIFE WITH BIG BROTHER
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New House bill would fine social media platforms $50K for not removing terrorist accounts

'Big Tech is scared to death of a MAGA reemergence in America'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 2, 2022 at 6:13pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – A new U.S. House of Representatives bill, dubbed the No Publicity for Terrorists Act, would allow social media platforms to be fined $50,000 each time they fail to remove terrorist organization and their supporters.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), who introduced the bill on March 3, said the legislation aims to crack down on social media companies who “ban prominent conservative voices” but “allow terrorist organizations, hate groups, and dictators to remain.”

“Big Tech is scared to death of a MAGA reemergence in America. They know they won’t win the argument on policy or politics, so they have moved to silence, deplatform, and ban prominent conservative voices, including President Donald Trump,” Cawthorn told the Washington Free Beacon. “It shows their outrageous bias: They claim President Trump is a danger to public discourse, but allow terrorist organizations, hate groups, and dictators to remain on their platforms? My legislation holds them accountable for their assault on conservatives and exposes their outrageous double standard.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New House bill would fine social media platforms $50K for not removing terrorist accounts
Rick Scott has 'to-do' list if GOP takes majority in Congress
California Reparations Panel struggles to decide which African-Americans are eligible
Congressional commission documents China's 'genocide'
Winnebago says it now has a $4.4 billion worth of backlogged orders
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×