New House bill would fine social media platforms $50K for not removing terrorist accounts

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – A new U.S. House of Representatives bill, dubbed the No Publicity for Terrorists Act, would allow social media platforms to be fined $50,000 each time they fail to remove terrorist organization and their supporters.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), who introduced the bill on March 3, said the legislation aims to crack down on social media companies who “ban prominent conservative voices” but “allow terrorist organizations, hate groups, and dictators to remain.”
“Big Tech is scared to death of a MAGA reemergence in America. They know they won’t win the argument on policy or politics, so they have moved to silence, deplatform, and ban prominent conservative voices, including President Donald Trump,” Cawthorn told the Washington Free Beacon. “It shows their outrageous bias: They claim President Trump is a danger to public discourse, but allow terrorist organizations, hate groups, and dictators to remain on their platforms? My legislation holds them accountable for their assault on conservatives and exposes their outrageous double standard.”
