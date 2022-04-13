Note: Send Email to the Editor to [email protected]

The 14th of this month is "Not Ashamed of Jesus Day." What does that mean?

First of all, Christianity is the largest of all the worldviews, with some 2 billion – that's right, with a 'b' – adherents.

Secondly, most all scholars who study ancient lives, whether biblical or secular, agree, based on the massive amount of ancient information, that Christ lived, He was brutally beaten, then crucified by the Romans, and after three days, came back to life.

Thirdly, He claimed to be God in flesh. There is no doubt about that. And He proved it by the miracles he did and by the over 300 ancient biblical prophecies He alone fulfilled. If it had been only eight to 10 prophecies, the odds of one person fulfilling them has been calculated to be 1-time-10 to the 17th power, or more than all of the atoms in the universe!

Finally, those who have lived the life as He proclaimed it to be lived have changed the world completely. No other "great personage" has even come within a galaxy of His results. So, are we Christians ashamed of him? You have got to be kidding or addled! We absolutely recognize the facts, even if some living in la-la land do not.

I suggest to one and all to check this out and seriously consider it. Your future will depend on it!

David L Cook

Stop knocking Obama

[Regarding "Is Obama about to legally slither back as president?"] Joe, you have s**t for brains.

Like a lot of Americans, I am Canadian and living in Canada. But I follow U.S. politics enough to keep abreast of what is going on in the U.S. I was a Trump supporter from the get go. (Re: Hillary at the time: Women should never be in politics, because no matter how good they appear to be doing, it is only a matter of time, before everything they do turns to [crap]. Because it is against the laws of nature. That is another story.)

I would say that Trump was one of the best presidents the world has ever seen. Same goes for Putin. The same goes for Obama. But what happened to Obama, was that Mitch McConnell and the gang of six decided that they were going to block his every move, whether good or bad, right or wrong, till he was out of office. So he had to do everything by executive order. And even that was extremely difficult. All the crazy stuff you read and hear about Obama online is lies. All fabricated. Same goes for Hillary. All made up by psychotics.

How well do you think you would do, if you were in his shoes as president? I know for certain that you would not even do a fraction as well as Obama did. This is the short story. The whole story about what is wrong with politics in general would take a book to explain.

Go find a useful brain and learn to see honestly and think honestly, and then hopefully write some good honest news articles.

David Pelly

DJT = 'Divine Judgment Time'

You have an inkling of a chapter in the script of the ongoing socio-political sagathon as you write in your story "Is Obama about to legally slither back as president?" The chapter is about Michelle becoming president and Hussein her VP. President Trump's plan erased that chapter, which is Obama's final exit strategy for his previously crafted entry into the White House.

Today any move to "slither" back into the presidency immediately opens the Pandora's box that the 2020 election steal is meant to eternally destroy. DJT means "Divine Judgment Time." And the time is now, here. God's judgment has no appeal.

Oluwole

Too many Americans are awake

[Regarding: "Is Obama about to legally slither back as president?"] I think if Obama tries to weasel his way in, there will be a civil war. Many will be fully awake, and the jig will be up. Also, what do you think about the Succession Act of 1947? Does it state if the President and VP seats are empty, there must be an election?

Carol

Spiritual Israel

[Regarding "The day the Apostle John got kicked out of church"] There is no "replacement theology" involved. God's promises in the Old Testament were always meant to be for true believers (spiritual Israel), not necessarily physical and national Israel. Promises concerning physical and national Israel were conditional (Deuteronomy 28), but God's promises for spiritual Israel were unconditional and are guaranteed fulfillment.

In the Old Testament, spiritual Israel was mostly confined within political and national Israel, and most people who were of spiritual Israel in the Old Testament were also physically descendants of Abraham, although gentiles in the Old Testament who became true believers and converted became equally a part of political and national Israel.

Today spiritual Israel is universal (the Christian church), making-up both physical descendants of Abraham and gentiles who have put their trust in Christ and who both (together) inherit the same (not different) promises.

The New Testament teaches (i.e. Romans 9) that all true Jews (both physical descendants of Abraham who believe in Christ and gentile believers who believe in Christ) are spiritual Jews composing spiritual Israel. The New Testament makes is clear that gentile believers in Christ are Jews spiritually and share in the same (and not different promises given to Israel of the Old Testament).

The New Testament refers to the Christian church as the "Israel of God" (Galatians 6:16). There is good reason to believe that some of the Old Testament descriptions of God's future dealings with Israel are already being fulfilled spiritually in and through the Christian church, which is made up of both Jew and Gentile believers in Christ inheriting the same (not different) promises. For example, Scripture tells us that Acts 15:13-19 is a fulfillment of Amos 9:12.

Babu G. Ranganathan

