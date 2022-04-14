Now Feinstein accused by even Democrats of failing mentally

Joe Biden, nearly an octogenarian, is will known for his diminishing mental capacity: His verbal blunders are routine, he's been known to wander away from Secret Service protection, and Saudi Arabia recently broadcast a skit poking fun at the aging Democrat's inability to stay focused on what he's doing.

Nancy Pelosi, already an octogenarian, also has a history of those "deer-in-the-headlights" stares when she's lost her train of thought, and has simply stopped trying to complete a sentence.

Now a third prominent octegarian, Democrat, and liberal in Washington is facing accusations of a diminished mental capacity.

And these claims come from her own Democrat colleagues.

TRENDING: Biden's resignation, a 'great reset' and the end of the Shemitah

The San Francisco Chronicle bluntly wrote, "Colleagues worry Dianne Feinstein is now mentally unfit to serve, citing recent interactions."

The report said it was based on comments from one state lawmaker, four federal lawmakers and three former staffers.

They said, the report confirmed, "they are concerned California Sen. Dianne Feinstein … can no longer fulfill her job duties without her staff doing much of the work."

In fact, some lawmakers reported "they had to reintroduce themselves to Feinstein multiple times during an interaction that lasted several hours."

Is Dianne Feinstein declining mentally? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

And instead of addressing policy, the 88-year-old Feinstein repeated small-talk questions, without any "apparent recognition the two had already had a similar conversation."

The Chronicle reported, "The episode was so unnerving that the lawmaker — who spoke to The Chronicle on condition they not be identified because of the sensitivity of the topic — began raising concerns with colleagues to see if some kind of intervention to persuade Feinstein to retire was possible."

Her term right now is supposed to run through the end of 2024.

The report quoted one concerned colleague anonymously. He, or she, said, "I have worked with her for a long time and long enough to know what she was like just a few years ago: always in command, always in charge, on top of the details, basically couldn’t resist a conversation where she was driving some bill or some idea. All of that is gone. She was an intellectual and political force not that long ago, and that’s why my encounter with her was so jarring. Because there was just no trace of that."

The report explained multiple U.S. senators, "including three Democrats," have confirmed that Feinstein's memory is "rapidly deteriorating."

And they confirmed her staff must do "much of the work" required to represent her state.

"It's bad, and it's getting worse," one Democratic senator told the Chronicle.

The Chronicle said all of its sources wanted anonymity, because of their relationships with the senator, who recently lost her husband, financier Richard Blum.

The report said Feinstein declined to be interviewed.

Others, speaking in support of her, did agree to go on the record, the report said. One was Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, who "volunteered that after a recent snowstorm caused a traffic backup that resulted in him being stuck in his car for 27 hours commuting to D.C., Feinstein handwrote him a letter expressing how sorry she was for what he had experienced."

Pelosi told the Chronicle she hadn't noticed a decline in Feinstein's memory.

She is "a workhorse for the people of California," Pelosi said.

The Chronicle's report explained the concerns: "Adding urgency to the recent concerns: If Democrats retain control of the Senate next year, Feinstein will succeed retiring Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy as the Senate’s president pro tem — putting her third in line for the presidency. Feinstein has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission that would allow her to run in 2024, a formality that lets her keep her fundraising accounts active, though she has not yet declared whether she intends to run."

It was the New Yorker that already in 2020 reported she was "seriously struggling" with memory loss.

The Chronicle pointed out she very rarely interacts with the public, nor does she do sit-down interviews with media.

"Feinstein has not had a town hall since 2017, according to the congressional tracker LegiStorm, and has not held any local events this year. Her office said she has attended numerous public events since that town hall, however, and attributed her lack of events in 2022 to her husband’s passing and the pandemic," the report said.

A recent poll shows only 30% of Californians "somewhat" or "strongly" approve of her work.

The report warned, "Wednesday, two senators who have served with Feinstein for years said they believe she does not always fully recognize them. They said they get the sense that Feinstein realizes she knows them but isn’t able to quickly recall their name or home state."

The Daily Mail reported there has been discussion in Washington about persuading her to resign before the 2024 end of her current term.

Feinstein won a special election in 1992 that saw her sworn in as California's first female senator.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!