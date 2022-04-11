A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nude restaurant bans fat people: 'Miserable for some guests'

'We are aiming for a sort of Roman aesthetic, like the beautiful paintings'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 11, 2022 at 5:39pm
(Unsplash)

(LONDON EVENING STANDARD) -- Obese diners will be asked to leave a naked restaurant because it could be “miserable” for other visitors.

The Amrita restaurant, which is set to open in Tokyo, has said that anyone 15kg above the average weight for their height will not be allowed to dine.

The restaurant, which opens on July 29, will ask guests to check in their clothes and put on paper underwear when they arrive.

