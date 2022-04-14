Has Obama's 'civilian national security force' finally arrived?

Way back on July 2, 2008, Barack Obama issued a declaration that made my head spin, yet no one, and I mean no one, took notice until I wrote about it several days later.

Then it caught fire. I'm still wondering about it – 14 years later!

Stay with me. I think it explains a lot – all the corruption the Democrats have wrought over the years.

In a long campaign speech, then-candidate Obama dropped this little bomb: "We cannot continue to rely only on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives that we've set. We've got to have a civilian national security force that's just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded."

Over the years, I've wondered what became of that idea – a civilian national security force that's just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded as the U.S. military.

At first, I began wondering if Obama's daydream may have materialized when we began seeing violence in the streets of mostly blue America in 2020, as cities burn needlessly – without local response – from Berkeley to Minneapolis to Portland to Chicago to Kenosha.

Could the antifa thugs, anti-Semite leftists and Black Lives Matter racists represent what Obama had in mind? And it started early – like the day of Trump's inauguration.

Organizing for Action, a group founded by Obama and featured prominently on his post-presidency website, began distributing a training manuals to anti-Trump activists that advised them to bully GOP lawmakers into backing off support for repealing Obamacare, curbing immigration from high-risk Islamic nations and building a border wall, reporter supreme Paul Sperry reported.

The manual, published with OFA partner "Indivisible," advised protesters to go into halls quietly so as not to raise alarms, and "grab seats at the front of the room but do not all sit together." Rather, spread out in pairs to make it seem like the whole room opposes the Republican host's positions. "This will help reinforce the impression of broad consensus." It also urges them to ask "hostile" questions – while keeping "a firm hold on the mic" – and loudly boo the GOP politician if he isn't "giving you real answers."

And here's the key: A script advised callers to complain about Trump adviser Steve Bannon: "I'm honestly scared that a known racist and anti-Semite will be working just feet from the Oval Office. … It is everyone's business if a man who promoted white supremacy is serving as an adviser to the president."

Trump the racist – a bogus, baseless, defenseless charge that came from Obama. The rest is history, as they say.

Keep in mind, Obama's OFA boasts more than 250 offices nationwide and more than 32,000 organizers, with another 25,000 actively under training. And that's just Obama's command center. I suggest the shock troops, the "Marines," the special forces, the infantry are antifa, BLM and the leftist anti-Semites.

It's right out of the pages of Obama's hero (and Hillary's) Saul Alinsky, "the father of community organizing" and the author of "Rules for Radicals," originally dedicated to Lucifer – the ultimate radical. Michelle Obama quoted from the book when she helped launch OFA.

"Understand that I'm going to be constrained in what I do with all of you until I am again a private citizen, but that's not so far off," Obama said shortly after Trump's election. "You're going to see me early next year, and we're going to be in a position where we can start cooking up all kinds of great stuff. [Emphasis added.] I promise you that next year Michelle and I are going to be right there with you, and the clouds are going to start parting, and we're going to be busy. I've got all kinds of thoughts and ideas about it, but this isn't the best time to share them. Point is, I'm still fired up and ready to go, and I hope that all of you are, as well."

But that didn't explain all of Obama's plans. Know this: Obama is STILL around as the only Democrat with the dream of replacing Joe Biden. There's nobody else in contention! Did he look at home in the White House last week? Did he seize the room? Did Biden even know what to do with himself?

What else did Obama have in mind with this new "civilian national security force"?

What about the purging of our armed forces under Biden, probably under the quiet direction of Obama?

Did we ever see anything more un-American than that?

How about Critical Race Theory being pushed by the education establishment?

How about the Jan. 6 debacle and how FBI made it happen so it could all be blamed on Trump?

Maybe Obama failed to call it a COVERT "civilian national security force."

Perhaps, it was at work in both the midterm elections in 2018 and the presidential election of 2020.

Maybe the Deep State should be more appropriately called the SECRET "civilian national security force" – the permanent occupying army of Barack Obama.

His hand is still in play. He's going to take over for Biden. He's the only one who can.

If you want to review for yourself the full transcript of Obama's now famous campaign speech promoting the "civilian national security force that's just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded" as the U.S. military, check it out for yourself.

I'm still in shock.

