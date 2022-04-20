Oh, hell! Russia launches diabolical new 'Satan' missile

Russia has used the "Satan" name for a type of its missiles for years, running through probably six generations already.
Now President Vladimir Putin says the newest edition, a 16,000-mph vehicle capable of carrying up to 12 or 15 nuclear warheads, has been test-fired.
Advertisement - story continues below
It's the Satan-2.
He said it's a warning to anyone who "threatens" Russia and should give "food for thought" to his nation's opponents.
TRENDING: WATCH: Packed plane erupts the moment passengers learn masks are no longer required
The Sun reported the weapon can fly 11,000 miles, carry 15 warheads and could destroy a region the size of France.
Russian state media RIA Novosti said it was launched from Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk Oblast, northwestern Russia.
Advertisement - story continues below
It reportedly traveled the length of Russia, about 3,600 miles, in only about 15 minutes.
It ended up on the Kamchatka Peninsula, in the Kura Missile Test Range, Russian sources said in the Sun report.
"Most worryingly, the separate warheads in the Satan 2 missile are capable of detaching from the main 100-ton missile before traveling towards their target at hypersonic speeds," the report said.
The Daily Mail said the test launch was of Russia's "next-generation" missile that Putin already has called "invincible."
The report explained Russian officials believe the missile could destroy the U.K. or hit any target on Earth.
Advertisement - story continues below
The Mail report said the action raised "fears of further escalation of Vladimir Putin's barbaric war in Ukraine."
The report also held a warning for the rest of the world: "The launch comes as a growing number of senior Kremlin insiders are said to be fearing the Russian strongman could resort to using nuclear weapons as Moscow's position worsens."
So far, Moscow's losses in the war with Ukraine are estimated to have reached nearly 21,000.
"The insiders warned Russia will be left with a crippled economy and limited global influence. They also voiced fears that Putin could turn to the drastic measure of using nuclear weapons against his enemies if his invasion of Ukraine fails," the report explained.
Advertisement - story continues below
Putin took time to boast about it, saying, "The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defense. It has no analogues in the world and won't have for a long time to come."
During a recent interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, a Putin ally, declined to give a direct answer to repeated questions on whether Russia might use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
A former British ambassador to Ukraine, Leigh Turner, warned, "If Russia is visibly losing this war, it could be that Putin would authorize their use."
Satan missiles originally were announced in 1964 and they have gone through various renditions since.
Advertisement - story continues below
Over time, the early versions have been retired.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]