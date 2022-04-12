'An omen': Bird 'poops on Biden on live TV'

Is it a message from above?
Joe Biden was the recipient of a "gift" from the heavens Tuesday when a bird seemingly pooped on him during his televised speech.
The president was speaking in Menlo, Iowa, during the first stop of his administration's new "rural infrastructure tour."
As Biden said, "It's not hyperbole. It's about being made in America," an apparent bird dropping that itself was made in America suddenly appeared on the left shoulder of the president's blue blazer near the neckline.
And, of course, the video was posted on social media.
Did a bird just poop on Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/p2Ywv8CbRU
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2022
"Look closely. It 100% looks like a bird just pooped on Joe Biden. Lmfaoo," tweeted Greg Price of Philadelphia.
Look closely. It 100% looks like a bird just pooped on Joe Biden. Lmfaoo pic.twitter.com/gGBE58KqGk
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 12, 2022
— 🍊Just Gina🍊 (@GinaQuiroz10) April 12, 2022
The providential dropping is uniting Americans, with reactions online including:
- "It's a sign 😂"
- "Literally a sh** show."
- "Or what's left of brains spilling out of his ear."
- "Everyone's a critic."
- "It was #Putin.🙄"
- "A new national bird."
- "I wish it had been a bald eagle."
- "Looks like the bird's aim was a little off there."
- "It's a nice garnish for the verbal diarrhea pouring out of his mouth."
- "An omen from the gods."
- "Even the bird knows he's full of cr**!"
- "Insurrection! We must ban birds."
- "God has the best sense of humor 🤣"
- "The bird did what all of America wants to do."
Are the news events of today and throughout history actually declaring what has been inked in the Bible for thousands of years? The answer is a definite yes, and a brand-new book explains how.
Biden's bird flap is reminiscent of a series of times when Barack Obama was bugged by flies and bees during his time in the Oval Office.
In fact, by 2013, the fly cases were so numerous, websites were asking if Obama himself were the biblical "Lord of the Flies."
WND's Jerusalem bureau chief Aaron Klein wrote at the time: "Religious and other websites are using the headlines to point out that a biblical reference for Satan, the Semitic deity Beelzebub, literally translates from Hebrew into 'Lord of the Flies.'"
As Obama nominated two new members of his second administration, a swarming fly stole the show.
"This guy is bothering me here," said Obama, who repeatedly swatted at a large black fly buzzing near his face.
It was not Obama's first brush with a fly while the cameras were rolling.
In 2010, he halted a speech about health-care reform as a fly zipped around him.
During a June 2009 CNBC interview, Obama killed a fly on camera.
"Get out of here," the president said with his eyes on the fly before the interview began. When the fly persisted, he killed it with a single blow.
"That was pretty impressive, wasn't it?" said Obama of his feat. "I got the sucker."
In a 2008 campaign appearance, Obama halted a local interview after a swarm of flies had gathered around him.
A posting at the popular Free Republic Web forum discusses Beelzebub and asks, "Is the White House fly infestation evidence of demonic presence and influence there?"
At RevalationNow.net, a posting by "editorial staff" muses about whether Obama is possessed by a demonic entity.
"I feel like I am watching a horror movie and the secret evil character is revealed by the evil signs around him," the post reads.
