Owner of holdout house on golf course shuns $1 million offer to sell

Homeowners built dwelling in 1959

Published April 14, 2022 at 12:19pm
Published April 14, 2022 at 12:19pm
(NEW YORK POST) – The Augusta National Golf Club where the Masters Tournament takes place each year has a particular way of getting what it wants – buying up most of the land and houses that once surrounded its borders.

But one Georgia family has put its foot down and said they’re not leaving – even if it means giving up millions of dollars to do so.

In the last decade, an entire neighborhood that once stood across from the golf club has now been turned into a free parking lot. The club spent more than $40 million to bulldoze it. Now, all that remains is the modest three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 1112 Stanley Road in the city of Augusta that Herman and Elizabeth Thacker built in 1959.

Read the full story ›

Owner of holdout house on golf course shuns $1 million offer to sell
