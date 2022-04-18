Oy vey! Kamala serves Israel wine for Passover, then apologizes for it

Using logic that could possibly burst one's brain, Vice President Kamala Harris is actually apologizing for serving a wine from Israel as she celebrated Passover on Friday with her Jewish-born husband.

"Tonight, @VP and I were honored to celebrate Passover with our hardworking staff by holding a Seder at the Vice President's Residence," tweeted Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff along with a photo of the fully decorated dinner table.

"Whether you're celebrating with your family, your work family, or the family you have chosen, we wish you all a Happy Passover!"

Tonight, @VP and I were honored to celebrate Passover with our hardworking staff by holding a Seder at the Vice President’s Residence. Whether you’re celebrating with your family, your work family, or the family you have chosen, we wish you all a Happy Passover! pic.twitter.com/g9qLOHqFUM — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) April 16, 2022

Israel365News reported: "Sharp-eyed Israel haters were quick to point out that the bottle of wine on the table was from Psagot Winery located in the region of Israel granted by God to the tribe of Benjamin.

"Psagot is believed to be the site of the biblical city of Ai which Joshua conquered upon entering Israel. The region in which the award-winning wine was produced is directly north of Jerusalem. It was allotted to Israel by the United Nations in 1947 and illegally occupied by Jordan until it was conquered by Israel in the defensive 1967 Six-Day War. People who reject the Bible, as well as modern and ancient history, claim the region belongs to a 'Palestinian Nation' that has yet to exist."

Among those who complained about the wine selection is Michael Bueckert, vice president of Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East.

"Huge yikes," he tweeted. "Kamala Harris @VP served wine from Psagot at her Passover Seder. It is produced in an illegal Israeli settlement which is colonizing the occupied West Bank. This demonstrates serious contempt for Palestinians and int'l law."

Huge yikes: Kamala Harris @VP served wine from Psagot at her Passover Seder. It is produced in an illegal Israeli settlement which is colonizing the occupied West Bank. This demonstrates serious contempt for Palestinians and int’l law. https://t.co/UvUMG7bEeI — Michael Bueckert (@mbueckert) April 16, 2022

By Saturday morning, Harris' office was in full damage-control mode.

"The wine served at the Seder was in no way intended to be an expression of policy," tweeted Herbie Ziskend, senior adviser for communications to the vice president. Ziskend also happens to be Jewish.

One online commenter noted: "It's just wine. A Jewish guy had Israel wine at his Seder dinner. It's the end of the world. NOOOOOOO. AHHHHHH."

Yaakov Berg, CEO of Psagot, issued a statement indicating Harris and her Jewish husband "have shown that they understand wine" and "have shown respect to Israeli wine."

His winery actually named a bottle of Psagot Special Edition for Mike Pompeo, the U.S. secretary of State under President Donald Trump.

"We recognized that this is not an occupied nation, this is not an apartheid country," Pompeo said when he visited the winery in October, according to Israel 365News. "It is a democracy where faiths can be practiced from all of the Abrahamic traditions."

Reporter David Sidman at the website explained: "The policy of the Biden administration, in contrast to the Trump administration, is that it is illegal for ethnic Jews to live in Judea and Samaria. In October, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing in response to Israeli plans for advancing Jewish settlement construction that 'we strongly oppose the expansion of settlements, which is completely inconsistent with efforts to lower tensions and to ensure calm, and it damages the prospects for a two-state solution.'

"A day earlier, Harris and Emhoff attended a virtual White House Seder hosted by the Biden administration for the second year in a row. In an egregious case of cultural appropriation and replacement theology, the president dubbed the Jewish holiday of redemption 'The People's Seder,' eliminating the Jewish roots of the ritual."

