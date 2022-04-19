Parent dressed as Easter Bunny 'hands out condoms' outside elementary school

By Kendall Tietz
Daily Caller News Foundation
A parent reportedly handed out Easter eggs containing condoms outside a Texas elementary school Friday, KXAN reported.
A parent at Gullett Elementary School in the Austin Independent School District (AISD) reportedly handed out Easter eggs to students that contained both candy and unopened condoms, according to a letter sent to families, KXAN reported. School administrators said they spoke to the parent about the “inappropriate nature of their activity,” which was not planned or authorized by the school.
The parent was asked to leave the school, but continued to pass out Easter eggs on a public sidewalk, AISD told KXAN.
“We are working to review our safety protocols to ensure this does not happen again,” an AISD spokesperson told KXAN. “It was an incredibly careless and inappropriate action of a parent.”
“A parent showed up at my kids’ elementary school dressed as an Easter Bunny during pickup,” parent and University of Texas professor Nathan Jensen tweeted. “He handed out eggs, mostly filled with candy. Some with unopened condoms. Not sure this is the Austin weird I signed up for.”
Jensen later tweeted that the parent was picking up her child from school and handed out the wrong eggs from a safe sex clinic she allegedly ran earlier in the day.
“A pharmacist ran a clinic in a bunny suit about safe sex,” he later tweeted in an update. “She picked up her 2nd grader in costume and handed out some candy. Got mobbed by kids, ran out of candy and called her husband. Her husband brought the wrong eggs. Chaos ensued.”
AISD did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
