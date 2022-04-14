'Passion of the Christ' returns to major city on Good Friday

(FOX SAN ANTONIO) – A re-enactment of the Passion of the Christ returns to San Antonio this Good Friday at San Fernando Cathedral downtown after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The precession scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. from Milam Park.

A moving Hispanic tradition, the service symbolizes a funeral vigil, beginning with an outdoor procession around Main Plaza followed by the extending of condolences to the Virgin Mary. The tradition is one of sharing in grief of Sorrowful Mother of Jesus.

John Austin, a cathedral parishioner, will be portraying Jesus in the re-enactment. He will be joined by Loreily Ortiz as Mary, and other cathedral parishioners who have roles in the Passion of the Christ.

Read the full story ›