Pastor dishes real story behind song on flight that triggered Ilhan Omar

A song sung aboard an airliner by a team of Christians who had been ministering in Ukraine happened just because they wanted to keep up their hopes for those in Russian President Vladimir Putin's bull's-eye.

That's according to the pastor who led the song, according to a report in the Christian Post.

It was, of course, a video of that chorus that triggered Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who posted a snarky response about her family having a prayer time aboard an airline.

The video was posted by Pastor Jack Jensz Jr. and has had more than 35 million views – so far.

The Christian Post explained, "The song came on the heels of Jensz and his team being spiritually high because of what they saw God do while serving at the Ukrainian border. He said the plane ride came after their time in Ukraine, and it was their way of keeping hope going."

Jensz said, "We were with our team. We're flying away from Ukraine to another place to have a meeting. We had 10 members of our team on the plane, and we've been worshiping and praying for people all over the place. We decided, 'How awesome would it be if we could just bless these people with a song and bring hope and joy to this flight as so many people are in such a devastating place in pain and suffering?'"

He said he asked the air host for permission, who obtained that from the pilot.

She then announced on the intercom, "Hey passengers, we have guests from all around the world who have been serving in Ukraine and helping the beautiful Ukrainian refugees, and they want to sing one song, just to bring joy and hope to you in this time," the report explained.

"We sang ‘How great is our God,’ which is a beautiful song," Jensz told the Christian Post.

The members of Kingdom Realm Ministries got most of the attention, however, because of the attack from Omar.

She included a caption, "I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane."

It aligned with her long history of antisemitic and anti-Christian comments.

Then Vernon Jones, a former Democrat running for a U.S. House seat to represent Georgia, asked her why she hated Christians.

Jensz told the Christian Post his event was not political at all, and he didn't give Omar's attack "much thought."

"For us, we just came to share the love of God, we came just to reveal to people that Jesus loves them so much, and that's our focus. Our focus wasn't a political agenda at all."

Jensz explained he's routinely been on other flights where someone of another faith will share or pray.

"I think that we just shook the ground a little bit because it was a worship song. So it's very out there in that sense. But I think that if you ask for permission and it's granted and what you have to say is encouraging and uplifting and brings hope and light, sure! ... We live in a beautiful, free country, and we're free to express what we believe and what we stand firm on in our heart and if that's bringing life," he told the Christian Post.

WND reported at the time Omar criticized the praise song that Cicely Davis, a GOP candidate in Minnesota, pointed out that Islamic prayers are "no problem" on a foreign airline, and suggested Omar's problem was "you hate Christians & Jews & lots of Muslims."

Royce White, another candidate in Minnesota, told Omar not to "disrespect Christianity" and said "the Democrats you serve don't believe in God."

Omar's blast at others' faith came just as Christians worldwide celebrated their holiest of events all year, the Resurrection of Jesus.

I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end? pic.twitter.com/5696Erwsl5 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 17, 2022

Qatar - a country you’re very familiar with - plays Islamic prayers on the intercom before takeoff on their planes. They have a designated prayer area & coordinates for Mecca are posted on the screens. It’s no problem. The issue is you hate Christians & Jews & lots of Muslims. https://t.co/wBX1ycl5nv — Cicely Davis (@CicelyDavisMN) April 18, 2022

Omar has appeared to leap from one scandal to another during her short time in Congress already. The Daily Caller News Foundation reported she may have committed a felony by "failing to properly report her assets and income in her financial disclosure reports to the House of Representatives," citing a conservative-leaning watchdog group.

That was the National Legal and Policy Center that demanded the Office of Congressional Ethics investigate why Omar’s financial disclosures make no reference to the income she may have received from her memoir published in May 2020, as well as the Democratic lawmaker’s apparently gross undervaluation of her new husband’s consulting firm, which raked in nearly $3 million from Omar’s political campaign from 2018 through 2020, campaign finance records show.

And after being accused of marrying her brother to allow him, under immigration laws, to stay in the United States, she married her campaign manager after they both divorced their spouses.

WND also reported when she equated Israel and the United States with terrorist groups like Hamas and the Taliban, and expressed no regret.

Her comment came after rocket fire on Israeli citizens by Hamas, when she said, "We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban."

She's been accused of antisemitic statements multiple times, and has charged she's been the victim of "Islamophobic tropes."

She also was tied to a "ballot harvesting" scandal in her own district.

