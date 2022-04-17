Pathetic: 2024 poll lists (laughable) list of top Dems for president

(WASHINGTON POST) -- WASHINGTON -- In late February we were all preoccupied with events elsewhere in the world - so you would be forgiven for having missed even a very interesting poll about U.S. politics. (We did, and we write about these things for a living.)
The poll, from YouGov, asked about the 2024 Democratic presidential primary; only 21% of Democratic-leaning voters said their choice was the incumbent Democratic president, Joe Biden. That put him barely ahead of the 18% who said they weren't sure whom they supported; Vice President Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders each had 14% shares.
This is not normal. We've seen some evidence that Democrats aren't sold on nominating Biden for a second term, including a poll in November showing a majority of Democrats didn't want him to run again. But lots of Republicans say the same about a repeat run for Donald Trump in 2024 - yet he's the clear front-runner when you pit him against actual would-be opponents.
