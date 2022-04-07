Pepsi unveils 'Cracker Jill' version of 'Cracker Jack' to promote women's sports

(NEW YORK POST) – PepsiCo announced this week it is unveiling new characters named “Cracker Jill” as part of its “Cracker Jack” brand in an effort to promote the accomplishments of women in sports.

“After more than 125 years as one of sport’s most iconic snacks, Cracker Jack® is adding a new face to its roster, with the introduction of Cracker Jill™ to celebrate the women who break down barriers in sports,” PepsiCo said in a press release announcing the new characters from Frito-Lay. “Tapping into the brand’s rich history with America’s favorite pastime, Cracker Jill™ comes to life through five different representations on a series of special-edition bags, which will be available at the start of this year’s baseball season in professional ballparks across the country and through a donation of $5 or more to the Women’s Sports Foundation.”

The company says it will be donating $200,000 to the nonprofit Women’s Sports Foundation to “help girls and women across the country reach their potential in sport and life.”

Read the full story ›