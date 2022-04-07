Pepsi unveils 'Cracker Jill' version of 'Cracker Jack' to promote women's sports

(NEW YORK POST) – PepsiCo announced this week it is unveiling new characters named “Cracker Jill” as part of its “Cracker Jack” brand in an effort to promote the accomplishments of women in sports.
“After more than 125 years as one of sport’s most iconic snacks, Cracker Jack® is adding a new face to its roster, with the introduction of Cracker Jill™ to celebrate the women who break down barriers in sports,” PepsiCo said in a press release announcing the new characters from Frito-Lay. “Tapping into the brand’s rich history with America’s favorite pastime, Cracker Jill™ comes to life through five different representations on a series of special-edition bags, which will be available at the start of this year’s baseball season in professional ballparks across the country and through a donation of $5 or more to the Women’s Sports Foundation.”
Advertisement - story continues below
The company says it will be donating $200,000 to the nonprofit Women’s Sports Foundation to “help girls and women across the country reach their potential in sport and life.”
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]