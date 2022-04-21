Plagiarists beware: Copyleaks is coming for you with $6 million in hand

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The Israeli company Copyleaks, which is developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-based product for identifying similarities and understanding the meaning of textual contents, has completed a $6 million Series A funding round led by the Israeli VC firm JAL Ventures.
Copyleaks has developed an AI-based online product that identifies the authenticity of text, which could be used in a host of applications, including the recognition of plagiarism. Using AI, the company’s technology identifies whether any text has been used in the past elsewhere, including cases where the text has been edited and even rephrased.
The service, available as both an online service as well as an application programming interface (API), is offered to institutional and private clients in more than 100 languages around the world, and used by organizations such as Macmillan Publishers, schools and universities such as Stanford and Oakland, content organizations such as the BBC and Medium, as well as corporations such as Cisco and Accenture that are seeking to ensure their copyrights are protected.
