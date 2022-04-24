Poll: Astonishing number of Israelis fear a second Holocaust

(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) -- Almost half of all Israelis worry that a second Holocaust could occur, devastating the Jewish People, a new survey shows.

The survey, conducted by the Penina movement in advance of Holocaust Memorial Day, was published in the Israel Hayom newspaper, and included many startling findings related to the concerns and fears of average Israelis. The ongoing threat from the Iranian regime, which has signaled its desire on many occasions to wipe out the Jewish state, seems to play a key role in heightening fears of a new Holocaust.

The survey also found that women tend to be more fearful of a second Holocaust than men (55 percent versus 42 percent) and that younger Israelis are more fearful -- 24 percent of Israelis under the age of 24 said that they were very worried about a second Holocaust, as opposed to just 12 percent of Israelis over the age of 45.

Read the full story ›